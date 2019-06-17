Columbus school official urges students get measles vaccination

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The nationwide measles outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 1,044 cases across 28 states since the start of 2019.

It is the largest number of cases reported in the United States in the last 27 years, despite the disease being declared eliminated in 2000.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of the disease in Ohio, but an outbreak in Pennsylvania and cases reported in Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky leads many to assume it’s a matter of when — not if — Ohio will get its first case.

In the video above, Kate King, the director of Health, Family and Community Services at Columbus City Schools, discusses the importance of vaccinating against the disease.