Columbus school district calls on state legislators to vote against bills targeting critical race theory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Leaders in Ohio’s largest school district are taking a stand against a pair of proposals that they said would be an “unprecedented regulation of curriculum.”

Last month, Ohio Republicans introduced a pair of bills targeting critical race theory, which examines social and cultural issues as they relate to race and racism.

Both bills have dozens of co-sponsors, but Columbus City Schools said it is all a “solution in search of a problem.”

In a joint statement from CCS and labor union leaders, they say these proposals “aim to suppress dialogue and perpetuate an inaccurate understanding of our history.” The statement goes on to say, “We call upon our state legislators to not only vote these bills down, but to vocally speak up and against the divisiveness they cause to the students of Ohio.”

One bill has also been criticized for having language that targets transgender students.

If passed, no district in the state could issue a policy surrounding gender identities, meaning a teacher could use a name or pronoun that doesn’t align with the student’s gender identity without fear of punishment.

The bill’s sponsors argue this issue is protected by the First Amendment.