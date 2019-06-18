Columbus school board meeting to discuss plan should teachers strike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A decision on how to move forward with a possible teachers strike will be set in place Tuesday.

Columbus city schools board is meeting to discuss an alternative staffing plan for the upcoming school year.

Teachers waited outside the meeting room before the meeting began.

Right now the school board is still in contract negotiations with the teachers union and its board authorized a 10-day notice if they were to go on strike.

The school board said it wants people to know that they respect the teachers, but they want to have a backup plan.

The backup plan includes another firm that would assist with staffing if teachers don’t show up for work. The contract would cost up to $50,000.

Negotiations resume on Thursday with the teachers union.

“We are bargaining on the best interest of our students first and foremost and we are responsible who want to proactive and thoughtful and be sure our children have somewhere to be in a classroom learning in a safe warm dry environment,” said school board vice-president Michael Cole.