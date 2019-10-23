Columbus school board candidates meet parents, students at election forum

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Discussing critical issues concerning parents of Columbus City School students.

A candidate forum was held Tuesday night where the men and women looking to fill five school board positions spoke about their positions on key issues.

And there were several topics discussed from safety to the overall education of the students.

All eyes were on the candidates for the Columbus City School Board Tuesday, with many parents saying they can’t remember a time where school board members were scrutinized so heavily.

They tell me it’s because a lot is on the line in next month’s election.

“I truly believe in our students and I also believe in of staff and teachers,” said candidate Jennifer Adair.

A room filled with students, parents, and teachers focus on these six school board candidates and how they plan to improve this school system if elected.

While many spoke about safety and infrastructure, improving the overall quality of education is what most parents are concerned about, especially after a few years of a below-average state report card.

“I’m not really motivated by the grade per say, but what I want to ensure is that my son is getting a competitive education,” said parent Jacqueline Patton.

Patton’s son is in the eighth grade. She wants nothing but the best for him going forward in Columbus City Schools.

“The grade is concerning because, you know, our district’s a D, and other surrounding districts are doing better in that respect if you just look at the grade,” she said. “But there’s more to that grade than just a grade.”

And candidates agreed.

“I would like us to stop worrying about chasing after the test and decide what our students need and roll up our sleeves and teach it to them,” said candidate Carol Beckerle.

“I believe if we improve our outcomes for our students, then more people would consider our district,” said candidate James Ragland.

Parents said it was also important to hear some of the students ask questions at this forum about their own future, saying it puts a face to some of the issues these school board candidates could face.