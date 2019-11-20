Columbus school board adopts new travel policy after backlash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City School Board has passed a new travel policy after facing backlash when board members took a controversial trip to Florida earlier this year.

The board unanimously adopted new policies regarding travel at Tuesday’s meeting, including one policy that prohibits travel reimbursement for members if they have less than six months on the board.

Some in the public raised concerns after two retiring board members attended a conference in Miami on the school system’s dime.