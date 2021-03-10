Columbus’ rise in violence reflected at trauma center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One of the Columbus doctors who works to save patients’ lives after they’ve been shot said what he’s seen in the last year is like nothing he’s seen before.

“Obviously, we have to do what we need to do to take care of who needs to be taken care of,” said Dr. Urmil Pandya, trauma medical director for Grant Medical Center. “It’s very resource intensive.”

Trauma centers have been busy as Columbus continues to deal with a rise in violence.

Pandya has been a trauma surgeon at Grant for 13 years.

Grant is the biggest level 1 trauma center in the region and it’s also downtown, so Pandya said most of the city’s shooting victims are taken there.

As the numbers are up for the city over the past year, there’re also up at the hospital.

Pandya estimates that 85 to 90 percent of gunshot victims taken to Grant do survive.

Grant has treated 513 gunshot wound victims over the last year, a rise of 57 percent from the previous year, Pandya said.

“From a regional perspective, we see, by far, the most number of gunshot wounds and injuries due to violence and that’s a huge uptick, most specifically related to gunshot wounds,” he said. “It’s actually astounding how high it’s been thus far.”

Pandya said over the past year, 40 percent of their shooting victims have been under 25-years-old.

“There’s been times in the past we’ve had spikes here and there, but the difference is it’s just so much more,” he said. “Usually, you need numbers to tell you that it’s more, but nobody in our hospital and none of the surgeons need to hear the number.”