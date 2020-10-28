Columbus residents prepare to celebrate Day of the Dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dia de los Muertos is only days away and this year, it’s even more special in honor of the many lives lost to COVID-19.

The yearly Mexican celebration, Día de Muertos (the Day of the Dead), is a day when families come to honor and remember those who have passed. It is believed that the souls of the dead return to visit the living families in homes, businesses, and cemeteries.

Each year, Columbus holds different events everywhere to celebrate and mourn together. Though this isn’t possible this year, people are being encouraged to decorate their homes.

“My own alter is for my mother,” said Columbus resident Eugenia Romero.

Each alter people have is different, some have sugar cookies, familiar scents, pictures, and others have their favorite drink and necklace.

“I know that it’s very difficult for people to put up or even think about putting up an alter because it’s still too soon, but I also think that Mexicans, we believe that despite the circumstances are beloved are always with us,” said Romero.

Columbus resident Robertha Fersan says there will be a virtual event hosted by the Latino Arts on Sunday, October 31s from 3 p.m. -5 p. m. for those who want to take part in it. Click here for more information.