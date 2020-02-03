Columbus residents pay tribute to Kobe Bryant life and legacy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A week after a fiery helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people, a funeral home in south Columbus is opening its doors for a memorial service.

It was a tribute for not only the NBA star, but all of the victims who were killed.

A custom-made blanket with pictures of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, is hanging in the Affinity Memorial Chapel, “Mamba and Mambacita, always in our hearts” stitched into the top of the blanket.

“As a mother and as a wife, you’re just kind of shocked and saddened by the tragedy,” owner of Affinity Memorial Chapel, Lori Diaz, said.

That’s why when Diaz heard of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend, his daughter and seven others, she said she wanted to do something for the community.

“Just to show a small token of expression that we care to all the families affected by the tragedy, to let them know that central Ohio stands in mourning with them,” Diaz said.

It’s being called a celebration of life and is one of the first memorial services in central Ohio to celebrate the life of not only Byrant, but the other victims.

“Of course, he’s the icon, but there were other families on there and they are also grieving the loss of a loved one,” Diaz said.

Pictures of the other victims on board the helicopter and guest books were set up around the chapel for people to sign. Each will be sent to California for the families to have.

Diaz said she hopes this tribute will bring everyone together to remember the lives lost.

“I think people want to do something and want to be able to show token for affection and empathy,” Diaz said.

Whether or not you were a fan of Kobe Byrant, Diaz believes everyone can gain a new perspective on life from this tragedy.

“I think his death caused you to look at your own mortality look at what you’ve done in the time span you’ve had. What have you accomplished? What is your passion?” Diaz said.

The tribute was from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday night.