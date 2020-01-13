Columbus residents in Puerto Rico respond to earthquakes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A series of earthquakes in Puerto Rico has caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

Video from the island shows rubble in the street following the latest earthquake Saturday.

It’s the worst the island has experienced in more than a century.

A Columbus man has been in Puerto Rico for all of these earthquakes.

Omar Vazquez sent in video Sunday showing the damage to his mother-in-law’s home.

It’s no longer structurally safe, so the family cannot live there anymore.

Other houses in the southern part of the island have been completely destroyed.

Earlier this week, Vazquez stayed in one of the camps set up for people who can’t stay in their homes.

“More people are coming to the camps right now because it’s still shaking and the ground is still moving and every time it moves, another house crumbles down,” he said.

Back home in Columbus, Ohio State University students want to help the situation in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican Student Association has started a GoFundMe campaign to help.

The president of the group just arrived back from Puerto Rico last week. Her family still lives in the northern part of the island.

The OSU group wants to do all they can to help.

“In moments like these, you want to be with your family, but sometimes you know the best thing you can do is stay put where you’re at and just raise awareness,” said Laura Tavera, president of the OSU Puerto Rican Student Association.

Right now, the goal of the GoFundMe campaign is to raise $4,000 to help with recovery.