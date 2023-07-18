PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus resident was part of a massive drug bust in Portsmouth, where police seized over $200,000 in estimated street value of drugs Monday evening.

In total, five people were arrested Monday at 6:20 p.m. in an apartment on the 2400 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth. There, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force executed a narcotics related search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of over 2,600 grams of drugs, four firearms, over $16,000 in cash and other related evidence of drug trafficking.

According to Portsmouth PD and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant, executed at the home of Mary Sexton, 53, and Austin Sexton, 27, resulted in the following discoveries:

1,253 grams of suspected fentanyl

1,137 grams of suspected methamphetamine

238 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Four firearms

$16,103 in cash

The approximate 5.8 pounds of combined illegal narcotics have an estimated street value of $201,660.

Portsmouth PD and the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force approximately 5.8 pounds of illegal drugs, four firearms and over $16,000 in cash.

Mischa Williams, 24, of Columbus, and Mary Sexton were charged with trafficking and possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools. Austin Sexton, Derrick Hutchinson, 35, of Dayton and 34-year-old Delaquan Myers of West Chester were each charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and possession of criminal tools.

Additionally, both Williams and Myers have warrants for arrests out of Franklin County. All five suspects are booked in Scioto County Jail while they await Tuesday arraignment hearings in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Mary Sexton (Top left, from Portsmouth), Mischa Williams (Top right, from Columbus), Austin Sexton (Bottom left, from Portsmouth), Derrick Hutchinson (Bottom middle, from Dayton), Delaquan Myers (Bottom right, from West Chester) (Courtesy/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office).

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force asks anyone with additional information to call the tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.