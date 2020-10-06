Columbus repeals restaurant curfew, but establishments still need to follow state “last call” order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus’ 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants is no more after Columbus City Council voted to repeal it Monday.

The city ordinance that was repealed was blocked by a judge in July, Shortly after, Ohio’s statewide “last call” order went into effect.

Bars and restaurants in the Capital City have had to follow it ever since and that’s what they will still have to do.

The state’s 10 p.m. “last call” order has been in place for more than two months, and it is still in effect, so when local bar owners Dan Starek and Quinn Allen found out the city is repealing it’s 10 p.m. curfew, they said it really didn’t matter.

“The state order is still in effect, so it really means nothing right now,” said Starek, owner of Oldfield’s North Fourth Tavern.

“No pun intended to the hospitality industry, it seems like a big nothing burger for us,” said Allen, owner of The Library Bar and Zeno’s.

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

With the curfew repealed, it means the city won’t have to deal with any more potential legal hearings over it.

“We feel that we don’t need this at this time, but definitely want to reserve the ability to revisit this if the need arises in the future,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, commissioner of Columbus Public Health.

Roberts credits a 37 percent drop in daily case count and 50 percent drop in daily case count among those 21 and older to mask-wearing, other social distancing measures, and the state’s “last call” order. It’s the “last call” order bar owners said needs to change for business to improve.

“I think the real results are in just putting our curfew back to normal at 2 a.m. for when a normal day of business would be,” Allen said. “We’re still gonna be operating under socially distanced capacity so we’re still gonna be taking our licks.”

Starek added, “If they can give us a little bit of time to have more people in the bar, midnight, one, two, I’ll take anything I can get right now because both my bars need it.”

When asked if any changes are being considered to the state’s “last call” order, a spokesperson with DeWine’s office said, “We continue to review health data from across Ohio and we will continue to adjust the health orders as needed.”