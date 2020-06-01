Columbus mayor enacts state of emergency order declaring indefinite 10 p.m. curfew

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has released the executive order signed by Mayor Andrew Ginther placing the city on a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew indefinitely in response to violence during protests in the city.

.@MayorGinther signed an executive order implementing a curfew on the City of Columbus from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.



This order will remain in effect until it rescinded by the Mayor. pic.twitter.com/bPTddsvwCb — City of Columbus (@ColumbusGov) June 1, 2020

The order signed is a continuation of the curfew that was put into place Saturday and Sunday nights.

Anyone outside without authorization during this time can be arrested.

Exemptions from the curfew include: