Columbus mayor enacts state of emergency order declaring indefinite 10 p.m. curfew

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has released the executive order signed by Mayor Andrew Ginther placing the city on a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew indefinitely in response to violence during protests in the city.
The order signed is a continuation of the curfew that was put into place Saturday and Sunday nights.
Anyone outside without authorization during this time can be arrested.
Exemptions from the curfew include:
- Law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel
- Members of the news media
- Individuals traveling directly to and from work
- Individuals seeking care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness