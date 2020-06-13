Columbus Recreation and Parks reopens summer youth and adult sports, June 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Recreation and Parks reopens summer youth and adult sports, beginning June 16.

Columbus Recreation and Parks announced Saturday, its reopening summer youth and adult sports, as part of its reopening plan.

“Many of summer’s most memorable pastimes include getting outdoors and participating in recreational activities like youth sports,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “While it’s important all residents continue to stay safe by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, I’m excited to connect more young people to healthy activities.”

Columbus city officials said this order allows non-contact sports to begin such as baseball, fast pitch, softball and cricket.

According to a city press release tournaments and events for all non-contact and limited contact sports begins July 1.

Columbus Recreation and Parks says for more information call 614-645-3366.