Columbus Recreation and Parks opens program to help families during spring break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Spring break is creeping up for parents, and for some, this means more time for their children, but for others, it can be stressful with limited placed to take their kids during work hours.

Columbus Recreation and Parks is trying to help those parents during the break.

The department will have almost every recreational center open for one week so parents can drop off their children without having to stress too much about where to take them, especially as some parents are still working from home.

The goal is to keep children ages 6-12 entertained and busy during spring break.

Every rec center has different activities the kids can take part in, things like arts and crafts, sports, and even outside activities if the weather permits.

And it’s all free, and it will be held April 2-9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Mental health has been difficult for everyone during the pandemic, especially children,” said Kerry Francis, senior manager of communications for Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “So we’re really excited for children to spend a full week and interact with their peers and also so parents can have a safe spot for their kids to spend the week.”

The department is asking parents to register their kids ahead of time because there can only be a certain amount of people to keep up with the health guidelines.

Registration through the department’s website begins Monday. Click here to register.