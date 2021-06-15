Columbus receives $93 million in American Rescue Plan funds, pledges $19 million to youth programs

The riverfront and downtown of Columbus, Ohio, seen from an aerial drone on April 18, 2020. (Photo: NBC4)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus has received $93 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) with more than $15 million of that funding going toward summer and anti-violence programs for the city’s youth.

The city is expected to receive a total of $187 million from ARP to help provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus has pledged $19.7 million to those youth programs and will utilize $15.6 million of the ARP funds to that effort, with the rest coming from the city’s Recreation and Parks Department. The department will use $4.2 million to help qualified non-profit organizations that provide youth programming that addresses educational disparities and/or promotes healthy childhood environments, according to a city press release.

“Our city and our residents continue to suffer from the fallout of the global pandemic, and no one has been more negatively impacted than our young people,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a press release. “Our first investment of American Rescue Plan dollars will help our kids regain some of what they lost with opportunities for programming, education and employment through city departments as well as through community partners.”

The funding will be delivered to the city over a two-year period and must be used by 2024.

“We are advancing a bold plan with the Mayor to put nearly $20 million into area nonprofits focused on keeping our kids safe while helping them catch up,” City Council President Shannon Hardin said in the press release. “This package of ARP projects are critical to getting Columbus past the brutal challenges brought onto neighborhoods by COVID-19 restrictions and frustrations. Together with local partners we’re helping make sure folks can get back to work, back into classes and back to living their lives safely.”

Non-profit organizations can apply for aid online by filling out this form.