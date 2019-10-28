Columbus receives $6.3 million to help seniors age at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More and more seniors choose to spend their last years in their own homes.

Many of you may have parents in that situation and know first hand the challenges that come with that.

A new $6.3 million grant is looking to help with that.

Columbus City Councilman Mitchell Brown knows firsthand just how instrumental seniors are to society.

“Our senior citizens are also valuable within the community,” said Brown.

That is why he pushed for the federal grant money to go back into senior programs that help keep them living in their homes to reduce displacement, malnourishment, and eviction.

This will all happen through meal delivery, adult daycare, transportation,

home repair, and legal services.

Brown said there’s going to come a time where everyone may need these services.

“Everyone is getting older and the realization is what’s happening for seniors now will be valuable when someone else becomes a senior citizen, so I think the awareness that the programs are available is going to continue to increase,” said Brown.

The $6.3 million is projected to help more than 20,000 people through December 2020.