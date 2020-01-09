Columbus receives $140,000 to help homeless veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving Columbus more than $140,000 to help dozens of homeless veterans.

It’s part of a partnership between HUD’s rental assistance with Case Management and Veterans Affairs.

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority was one of more than 200 agencies to qualify, and the funds will be used to provide 24 veterans out on the streets with a permanent roof over their heads.

It’s part of the HUD-Veterans Affairs supportive housing program, which over the last decade, has successfully worked to lower the number of homeless veterans

More than $500,000 will be spread across the state to help nearly 100 homeless veterans in Ohio.