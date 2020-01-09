Columbus receives $140,000 to help homeless veterans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving Columbus more than $140,000 to help dozens of homeless veterans.  

It’s part of a partnership between HUD’s rental assistance with Case Management and Veterans Affairs. 

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority was one of more than 200 agencies to qualify, and the funds will be used to provide 24 veterans out on the streets with a permanent roof over their heads.  

It’s part of the HUD-Veterans Affairs supportive housing program, which over the last decade, has successfully worked to lower the number of homeless veterans 

More than $500,000 will be spread across the state to help nearly 100 homeless veterans in Ohio. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools