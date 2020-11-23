Columbus Rec and Parks pivots to provide hot meals for holidays

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Community centers are pivoting to meet new needs during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Teresa Featherstone, the manager of Barnett Recreation Center on the East side of Columbus, explained the facility was temporarily suspending classes as COVID-19 cases surged in Franklin County.

“What other services can we provide as a recreation center for them in this time of need?” she said of her clients at the community center.

Monday, Featherstone and her staff handed out close to 200 hot Thanksgiving meals in a drive-thru style distribution at the front curb of Barnett Recreation Center.

“We’re just making sure that we can give things to the centers and the centers can open things up to give to the community in this drive-thru manner,” said Amanda Wampler, the outreach manager for the Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks.

For the first time, Barnett and other recreation centers offered hot holiday meals for neighbors. Wampler explained it was among the ways Rec and Parks is adapting to community needs during the pandemic. For one week ahead of Thanksgiving, Wampler said the department would feed close to 3,000 people.

She said, “The need is very high this year. It’s heartbreaking. Everyone wants to do what they can.”

The Department of Rec and Parks received donations from the AEP Foundation, Boar’s Head and Mid-Ohio Food Collective to make the distribution possible.

“I’m very grateful and thankful for it,” said Regina Packer, a Columbus mother picking up meals for herself and several of her children.

In December, recreation centers will release more information about another holiday hot meal distribution.

Rec and Parks is also looking for help during the holiday season to fundraise, buy gifts for families in need and “adopt” community centers. Find more information here.

