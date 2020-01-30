Columbus ranks fifth in the world for quality of life

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The city of Columbus has been ranked fifth in the world when it comes to the quality of life.

This comes from numbeo.com. The site ranked 227 cities and scored them based on purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, property prices to income ratio, traffic commute time, pollution and climate. The higher the score the better according to the site. (read the full listing here.

“I thought we might be in the top 10, but I didn’t think we’d be in the top 5,” said Rick Hahn, the owner of Nancy’s Home Cooking in Clintonville.

Here, Hahn has a pay it forward program. Customers pay five bucks to write a note to buy someone a meal who might be in need.

“I just want to make sure that you know, we all try to fight to stay in the top 5,” Hahn said. “You know, it’d be nice to be the best, but if you’re in the top 5 that’s a heck of an achievement.”

From looking out for others who are hungry to getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, to keeping yourself entertained, Columbus seems to have it covered.

“Just about anything you want to do, you can do here,” said Tracey Larick from Gahanna.”I mean anything you want you can go and do without having to travel to go do it.”

In the King-Lincoln District, a 28-year-old barbershop has provided a living for its owner Al Edmondson.

“I was surprised about how it has jumped so fast,” explained Edmondson who owns A Cut Above the Rest, but said more should be invested in neighborhoods like his.

Edmondson says the top five is a good start, but being number one would mean focusing on other neighborhoods.

“What about Long Street, what about Mt. Vernon those were vibrant places too just like downtown,” said Edmondson. “We want to see the same type of growth as you see on High Street in our street.”

Regardless, when you are on top, there is always room for improvement.

“Being at top 5, I think that’s fantastic, I mean that’s and staying at the top is the hardest thing,” said Hahn.