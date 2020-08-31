Columbus rally held in solidarity with Kenosha protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dozens rallied in downtown Columbus Sunday afternoon in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin.

There have been nights of demonstrations in Wisconsin over the last week since police officers shot Jacob Blake seven times, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Protesters in central Ohio joined those calls for justice Sunday.

“Whether we’re fighting for Black lives in the streets, where people are being shot, or in warehouses and workplaces where people are being forced to work in conditions that are unsafe during a pandemic, all these struggles are linked together and we need to unite and come together in order to fight that sort of violence,” said rally organizer Andrew Lin.

Organizers encourage those who are able to be active in their communities, protesting in a safe way for a safer world by spreading the word on social media, talking with friends and coworkers, and getting organized.

