Columbus Public Health to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics to boost vaccination rates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Doctors are urging the public to get vaccinated as the number of Ohioans getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine declines.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 178,197 people started the vaccination process during the week of May 17. That figure has decreased with each passing week. The state reports 54,085 people started the process last week.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner, has said she would be happy if 70 percent of Franklin County’s population were to be fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, ODH reported that 45.78 percent of the county was fully immunized.

“That’s an improvement from a week ago, so I’m optimistic about that, but we need to see a lot more improvement,” she said.

Roberts said she and her team are looking at ways to make the vaccine more accessible to everyone in the community. Beginning next month, she said CPH will hold multiple clinics in neighborhoods where vaccination rates are low.

“We’re going to commit to being at one of their rec centers or community centers, every Monday in the month of July,” she said. “They will know if they miss this Monday, they can come the next Monday. It won’t be this hit or miss, ‘I don’t know when they’re coming back.’ We will be set up there and ready to serve them.”

Roberts added that her team will also go door to door in the communities to remind neighbors of these clinics. She said the plans for these events are still being finalized.