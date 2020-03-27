Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces $2 million in additional funding to improve safety in the city, including the hiring of an additional 30 police officers this year, on Wednesday, Jan., 17, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. The announcement follows a record 143 killings last year and several homicides already this year. Ginther says the extra money […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health says they will be stepping up inspections on businesses to assure they are complying with the Ohio Department of Health’s orders for social distancing and basic hygiene to slow the spread of COVID- 19.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says this action is necessary to help slow the virus from spreading.

“We are at a critical moment in slowing the spread of this highly infectious disease in our community,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “We have received hundreds of complaints that some businesses are not complying with the Ohio Department of Health’s orders, and we must assure that employees and residents are safe.”

Sanitarian teams will be visiting businesses to access work environments. They will evaluate if workers are able to work at a safe distance from one another and if soap, water or hand sanitizer are readily available according to a press release.

“We are pleased that most people and businesses are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the Ohio Department of Health’s orders,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for Columbus Public Health. “However, we continue to receive complaints from residents that some businesses are not following these orders. We will be sending our teams out to investigate these complaints in order to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Business found to be ‘non-complaint’ receive a warning letter and a second violation will result in citations and could lead to criminal charges.

Columbus Public Health stated they will weigh on businesses for ‘essential workers’.