Columbus Public Health marks one month of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health is trying to get COVID-19 vaccines into as many arms as possible.

Tuesday marks one month since CPH started vaccinating people at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

The program first started with vaccinating EMS workers in the city. Then it opened up to those 80-years-old and up. Now, it’s open to those 75-years-old and up.

At this point, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said all appointments for this week are booked.

Over the last month, just under 13,000 doses of the vaccine have been given, with most of those being first doses.

Roberts estimated that about 300 people have received their second doses.

“I was very concerned about vaccine hesitancy in our population, knowing we had to meet that somewhere between 70 to 80 percent to get that herd immunity, so I was really concerned people wouldn’t want the vaccine,” she said. “I’ve learned the desire and the demand for this vaccine is there and we just need to find the vaccine to meet that.”

Roberts said vaccine supply is the biggest challenge facing CPH. If there was enough supply, she said, her team would be able to vaccinate at least 1,200 people a day at the fairgrounds.

“Considering this is a new vaccine and there’s always a start up, that first week was a little touch and go, but we’ve learned some things and it’s clear the community has a much greater interest in the vaccine today than they did four weeks ago,” she said.