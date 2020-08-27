Columbus Public Health announces recommendations for return to in-person classes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health Thursday announced its guidelines for schools to return to in-person classes.

Wednesday, Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts told NBC4’s Dan Pearlman it’s time for kids to get back in the classroom.

To protect the health and safety of all students, staff and the community, Columbus Public Health recommends the following steps for any school that chooses to go back for in-person learning:

Conduct school in a hybrid format, allowing for social distancing.

Make masks mandatory for all students and staff who do not have an exemption. Children 6 and under also are exempt.

Have a 24 hour staffed number for parents or staff to report a positive case so you can take immediate action and contact Columbus Public Health.

Develop seating charts for classrooms.

Develop seating charts for buses.

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times.

Columbus Public Health says the priority for school districts should be to have students attend school in a hybrid setting.

“We understand that countless hours have gone into preparing for the start of the school year and, despite reaching this original milestone to even consider in-person learning, districts must determine what is best for their students, teachers and staff. We are encouraged by the numbers, but we all must continue to wear masks, social distance and wash our hands to continue to move the numbers in the right direction,” said Dr. Roberts.

It will be up to each district to decide how to implement these recommendations.