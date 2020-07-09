Columbus Pride Parade moves online as COVID-19 cases spike in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Pride Parade in Columbus was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Now, that postponement has turned virtual.

Stonewall Columbus announced via Facebook Thursday that this year’s rescheduled PRIDE parade, set for Oct. 3, will not be held in-person. Instead, Stonewall Columbus is working to release a virtual Pride Parade video called “Columbus Prides of History.”

Stonewall Columbus interim Executive Director Densil R. Porteous wrote in the Facebook post that the spike in COVID-19 cases in central Ohio and the rest of the country led to the decision.

“…after close conversation with members in the extended community around the state we cannot in good conscience plan a gathering on October 3, 2020 – for the health and safety of our community,” Porteous wrote in the post.

