Columbus Pride March will be virtual in 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The annual Columbus Pride March will be virtual this year because of COVID-19 concerns, Stonewall Columbus announced Friday.

The virtual march will take place June 19.

Organizers said, “While the rate of vaccine distribution for COVID is on the upswing, a fractured system across the country is causing an uneven distribution rate from state to state, as well as increased variants of the virus popping up do not present for favorable outcomes, even during the summer months.”

Two summer outdoor events were canceled this week, the Jazz and Rib Festival and the Arts Festival.

