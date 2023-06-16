COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Stonewall Columbus said this year’s Pride festival at Goodale Park will be their biggest in history.

“We are surprisingly and swimmingly going along well. The team has been excited to actually get things done ahead of time which is always wonderful,” said Densil Porteous, Stonewall Columbus Executive Director.

The festival kicked off Friday at 4 p.m. Porteous said this year they have more than 300 volunteers and more than 250 vendors.

“This is actually probably one of the largest years in terms of vendors that we have,” Porteous said. “That includes food and non-food vendors. That includes local community organizations and a variety of community partners.”

He said all of this is what makes the Columbus Pride festival come together.

“An inclusive, warm-welcoming atmosphere. That is exactly what pride is all about is being your truthful and most authentic self,” Porteous said.

City leaders say safety during the event is at the top of mind.

“Everything that can be done to keep this community safe will be and is being done,” said Columbus City Council president Shannon Hardin.

The Columbus Division of Police have been monitoring all potential threats for the weekend. Porteous said police will be visible at both the festival and parade.

“To make sure that we know that we have security and safety forces here to make sure that people are able to have a good time,” Porteous said.

Porteous said now that all the prep work is done, he wants to share one message.

“The biggest thing is to say to the community to come out, have a great time, be thoughtful of each other, be kind to your neighbors and happy pride,” he said.

The festival will be going on until 10:00 p.m. Friday and will resume after the Pride march Saturday at 11 a.m.