Columbus Pride: Everything you need to know about parade route, road closures

More than 13,000 people are expected to attend Columbus Pride on Saturday.

The biggest and most visual event of Columbus Pride steps off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday – the parade. Nina West is this year’s grand marshal.

Our float will be pulled by the Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather Lab.

Expect plenty of delays and the need for detours through the Short North and downtown Columbus as Pride events get underway.

Several roads near the Riverfront are already closed for the festival that began on Friday, including portions of Main Street, Town Street, Washington Boulevard, Belle Street and Civic Center Drive.

But more closures will be in place in the Short North Saturday morning just before the parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.

The parade route will begin at Poplar Avenue and High Street.

It will continue down High Street, turn onto Rich Street and end at Civic Center Drive.

Those roadways, as well as portions of Goodale, Dennison, Park Street and Buttles Avenue, will close to traffic just about an hour before the events step off.

If you need to access the area, your best option is to stay on the highway, using I-70, I-670, I-71, or State Route 315.

All roads closed for the parade are expected to re-open by 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

All other roads are expected to re-open by 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

