COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tis the season to get a job.

The Columbus Post Office is once again hiring for the holiday season and will host job fairs every Tuesday this November at 2323 Citygate Drive.

USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for City Carrier positions, which are full-time and have a starting wage of $21.92 per hour.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. The job fairs will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.