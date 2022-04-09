COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a package from a porch in north Columbus.

Police released home surveillance footage of the theft, which they said took place on March 24 at approximately 6:42 p.m. on the 2200 block of Dresden Street.

In the video, the man is seen walking up to the porch, checking the package, picking it up, and running off.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 614-645-1434 or email kklein@columbuspolice.org.