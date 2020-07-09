Columbus Police: Woman kidnapped, robbed at knifepoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and robbery committed Thursday morning in north Columbus.

According to police, a woman was approached by a man inside a garage on East Russell Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The man initially asked for money and a ride, but then displayed a knife and ordered the woman take him to an ATM, police said.

The woman was forced into her car and the suspect drove her to an ATM on West Broad Street and Central Avenue, according to police. The woman then withdrew money from the bank, after which the suspect drove off with the woman in the car.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle at Sullivant Avenue and seek help, police said.

The suspect is described by a light skin Black man in his 40s. He is between 5-feet, 10-inches tall and has a medium build. He is bald and was wearing a white medical mask, black tank top, green or gray shorts, and was armed with a knife.

The suspect may be driving the woman’s stolen vehicle, a red two-door Ford Focus with Ohio license FPU-1511. The vehicle should have damage to the mirror on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.