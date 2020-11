COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police are warning about a scam where a fake police account is soliciting funds.

According to police, the scammers set up a fake Columbus Police account on Instagram and has solicited funds from followers.

The police said the department never solicits money.

One way Instagram users can verify the true Columbus Police Department account is the number of followers — the legitimate CPD Instagram account has more than 19,200 followers. The scammer account has only 142.