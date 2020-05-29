Columbus Police unsolved crime podcast recap: The case of 8-year-old Kelly Ann Prosser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first episode of a brand-new Columbus Police cold case podcast, titled “The 5th Floor,” examines the case of 8-year-old Kelly Ann Prosser who went missing on September 20, 1982.

The podcast was the brainchild of Deputy Chief Greg Bodker, who hosts the episodes along with Officers Greg Colarich and Stephanie Lubell.

NBC4 is recapping the episode in an effort to bring more attention to the case.

Another reason we wanted to do this podcast is to remind the public, and more importantly the suspects, that our department will never stop working on these cases. Just because they are considered cold doesn’t mean that they are put away and forgotten about. Our detectives will never stop trying to solve these cases and find those responsible. We will never stop hunting for you, and we will find you. Officer Stephanie Lubell, Columbus Police, host “The 5th Floor”

Kelly Ann Prosser | Courtesy Ohio Attorney General

Kelly Ann Prosser | Courtesy Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Here are the details of Kelly Ann Prosser’s case:

Kelly was last seen wearing jeans, a pink and white floral blouse, and a blue raincoat

Kelly disappeared on the way home from Indianola Elementary School on 16th Avenue

The route she would have taken home included High Street

A High Street shopkeeper told police she thought she saw Kelly around 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Kelly was expected home at about 4 p.m. and was reported missing at 6 p.m.

Officers began searching the area that night and continued the next day, September 21

A potential suspect was identified early on but turned out not to be connected to the case

At 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, a Plain City woman called police about a blue raincoat found on A.W. Wilson Road in Madison County earlier that morning

Officers began searching the rural area where the raincoat was found

On Wednesday, September 22, a body was found in a cornfield and later identified as Kelly.

Kelly death was ruled a homicide, and Columbus Police kept the case

In the second installment of Kelly’s case, you’ll hear from Homicide Detective Dana Croom, who is currently assigned to the case, and learn more about where it stands right now. You can listen to the next episode of “The 5th Floor” Monday, June 1.