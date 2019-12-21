Columbus police trying to identify suspects after 11 rock throwing incidents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified 11 victims of a rock-throwing crime spree on the city’s southeast side – three more than initially reported by NBC4.

Houses and, in one case, a vehicle were hit during a two-hour timespan on December 10 in neighborhoods bordered by Winchester Pike, Brice and Gender Roads.

Police Commander Dave Hughes there’s no apparent connections between the victims. “This is kind of unusual to have that many in that short amount of time in the same area so we’re kind of puzzled why this would happen,” Hughes said. “We don’t believe it was targeted for that many to happen in a short amount of time. So we’re just really confused on why this happened and we want to find the person who did it and get them identified and hold them accountable.”

Surveillance video from the home of one of the victims shows what looks like a newer model Honda with dark tinted windows drive down the street and stop.

The male suspect can be seen throwing a large landscaping stone through the front window of the home.

Most of the victims say they were home at the time.

Ginny Etienne said she was sitting on a sofa watching television when the incident occurred.

“I heard this pop and a crash and I literally could feel something going by my head,” Etienne said.

She scrambled to the floor thinking, at first, it was gunfire. Then she looked up.

“I realized it wasn’t a bullet — that actually it was a rock that had come through the window and it had embedded itself in the wall about 12 feet away from where I was sitting,” Etienne said. “I think it grazed the side of my head as it was going by and I really am quite grateful that I’m even here today.”

Hughes says beyond the surveillance video, evidence is scarce. “We’re not able to get fingerprints from the rock,” Hughes said, adding that in one case, it was a liquor bottle that came through the window. “We do have that one piece of evidence that was thrown through the window to see if we can maybe get some DNA or some fingerprints from.”

Police are requesting help from the public in trying to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.