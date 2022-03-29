COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police will host its first-ever marshmallow drop for children.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Columbus Police Academy, located at 1000 North Hague Ave., Saturday, April 9.

More than one thousand marshmallows will be dropped from a Columbus Police helicopter into the parking lot at the Columbus Police Academy, according to a release from Columbus Police.

The release explains that children will be allowed to, “run around and collect as many marshmallows as they can” and then “turn in the marshmallows and collect a prize.”

Columbus Police also noted prizes will be limited to the first one hundred children who turn in ten or more marshmallows and it will have a display of police equipment in the parking lot for attendees to enjoy.

Partners for the event include City of Grace, Columbus Dream Center, and Rock City Church.