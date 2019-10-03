Columbus police ask public for help to find missing 29-year-old man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking the public for help to find 29-year-old Tyler Davis who has not been seen since he went missing from the Easton area in February.

Davis and his wife, Brittany, of Wilmington, planned a night at the Hilton Hotel on Feb. 24 on her birthday, according to NBC News.

The day before, the couple drove to Columbus and dropped their 20-month-old son off at their in-laws and then drove to the Hilton hotel.

Brittany said they hung out with a close friend at the hotel and then hours later the three of them left the hotel and walked around the Easton shopping center.

The trio ate dinner, walked around the town center and then took an Uber back to the hotel at about 3 a.m.

After the couple returned to the hotel, Brittany said Tyler seemed frustrated and confused and decided to go for a walk. Their friend went with him, she told NBC News.

Brittany said she heard from Tyler by phone at 3:30 a.m. and then again at 4:10 a.m.

Each time, Tyler said he would return.

At 4:10 a.m., Brittany told NBC News was walking back and could see the hotel and said: “I’ll be right there.

“He sounded so confused. And he is not an outdoorsy person at all. There could be two trees right beside each other and he would call that ‘woods,’” she said.

Tyler called her a third time.

Seconds later, Brittany’s phone rang again. It was Tyler.

“I answered it and there was an open line for about four seconds. Then the phone hung up,” Brittany told NBC News. “I called him back and his phone was off. And it’s been off ever since.”