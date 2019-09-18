Columbus police to announce update on Vice Unit investigation, new review process

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is scheduled to hold a news conference to make an announcement about the investigation into its Vice Unit and a new review process.

According to a release, Columbus Division of Police Chief Tom Quinlan will hold a joint news conference at 11am, Wednesday, to announce a new conviction integrity review process, as well as provide and update on the Vice Unit investigation.

The release states the new review process will have an impact on current and future investigations.

In March, it was announced the Vice Unit was being abolished following two high profile cases caused an internal review.

One was the arrest of Stormy Daniels.

Vice officers cuffed Daniels where she was performing at a north Columbus strip club.

The department later dropped charges against Daniels.

The other was case was the death of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry, who was shot and killed by a Vice Unit officer during an undercover prostitution sting operation.

The news conference will be held at the Franklin County Courthouse and will be streamed here on NBC4i.com as well as on the NBC4 Facebook page.