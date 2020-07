COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the neck by another 15-year-old Tuesday afternoon in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the teen was inside a home on Kohr Place with several other children when the shooter was showing off a black .38 revolver when it went off.

The shooter admitted to police that he was waiving the gun around when it fired. He has been charged with assault.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.