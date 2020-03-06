Columbus Police: Suspect shot by officer had cell phone, not gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said Friday the man shot by an officer at the scene of an alleged burglary was not armed with a gun, but with a dark cell phone.

According to police, Roddale Garmany, 27, was shot by Columbus Police Officer Sontino Williams on Feb. 24 on the 4200 block of Karl Road.

Police said Williams was dispatched to the scene for a burglary in progress where Garmany had allegedly kicked in the door and was assaulting a woman inside. A caller reporting the incident to 911 said Garmany had a gun.

During an encounter, Garmany ran from the police and hid in a dark corner of a carport behind the home. According to police, when Williams confronted Garmany, Garmany made an “unexpected gesture” with his right hand.

Williams, believing Garmany to be armed due to the 911 call, fired once at Garmany in self-defense.

It was later discovered the item Garmany had in his hand was a cell phone.

Garmany was taken to a local hospital in stable condition following the incident.

Williams is an 18-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting will be sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor to determine if a case against Williams will be presented to a grand jury.

Williams remains on administrative leave following the incident.