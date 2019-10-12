Police: Student brought loaded gun to Columbus school, placed it in another student’s bag

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 17-year-old student is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to an east Columbus high school and placed it in another student’s backpack.

Columbus Police said they were contacted by the Eastmoor Academy High School’s vice principal and the school’s resource officer Friday morning about a gun in the school.

The school officials told police that a 16-year-old student told them that another student, the 17-year-old, placed a gun in the 16-year-old’s backpack.

The school officials found the backpack and the loaded gun inside of it.

Police said the 17-year-old confessed to bringing the gun to the school and putting it in the other student’s bag.

The 17-year-old was charged with conveying a firearm onto school property and carrying a concealed weapon.