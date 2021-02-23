Columbus Police: Off-duty officer accidentally shoots self

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An off-duty Columbus Police officer was wounded by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened outside an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at Cleveland Avenue and East Dublin Granville Road.

According to a Columbus Police lieutenant at the scene, the man was trying to secure the firearm in his trunk when it accidentally fired.

Police do now know if the gun was a personal firearm or a service firearm.

The officer was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

No further information is available at this time.