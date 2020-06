Columbus police solve 1982 cold-case murder of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has announced that officers have solved the 1982 cold-case murder of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser.

Police say they through the help of genetic genealogy testing and research, they’ve identified who sexually assaulted and murdered Kelly.

“All of these years of this case being open and numerous detectives working on it, it is satisfying to let the family know what happened to their little girl though it doesn’t bring her back. There are cases that stick with detectives forever and this is one of those for all of us,” said Det. Dana Croom, CPD Cold Case Unit.

Kelly was abducted while walking home from Indianola Elementary School September 20, 1982. Her body was discovered in a Madison County cornfield two days later.

Columbus police plan to hold a news conference at 1:30pm, Friday to discuss the case and how their podcast helped detectives get answers in Kelly’s case.

You can watch the news conference here or on our Facebook page.