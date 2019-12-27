Columbus Police: Shooting victim sought treatment at urgent care

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a man went to a Polaris-area urgent care after he was shot in the foot Thursday evening.

Police say a 26-year-old man was walking out of the Tobacco Outlet at 5769 Cleveland Avenue when he heard three gunshots. He said he felt his foot tingle and realized he was struck by a bullet.

A friend drove him to an urgent care clinic at 1120 Polaris Parkway for treatment. Police were called and he was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4133.