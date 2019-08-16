Columbus Police set to unveil therapy dog unit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Department announced Friday it will be starting a therapy dog program.

According to the police department, five therapy dogs and their police handlers are being trained and will be certified to provide comfort as well as lift the spirits of anyone who has experienced trauma, both the public and officers.

The police department said the unit will help bring a greater level of compassion to officers’ everyday duties.

The dogs and their handlers will be unveiled Monday during a press conference from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

The news conference will be carried live on the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools