Columbus Police set to unveil therapy dog unit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Department announced Friday it will be starting a therapy dog program.

According to the police department, five therapy dogs and their police handlers are being trained and will be certified to provide comfort as well as lift the spirits of anyone who has experienced trauma, both the public and officers.

The police department said the unit will help bring a greater level of compassion to officers’ everyday duties.

The dogs and their handlers will be unveiled Monday during a press conference from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

The news conference will be carried live on the department’s Facebook page.