Columbus Police seize $51K in marijuana, guns, $15K in cash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over the past two days, Columbus Police said they’ve seized a large amount of drugs, guns, and money from two locations in the north and northeast areas of the city.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the CPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit seized approximately $51,000 in marijuana, $15,000 in cash and several firearms.

Three people have been arrested and face drug charges.

Police said the investigation remains open.

Anyone with tips of illegal gun or drug activity is asked to contact the department at narcoticstips@columbuspolice.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools