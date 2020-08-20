Columbus Police seize $51K in marijuana, guns, $15K in cash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over the past two days, Columbus Police said they’ve seized a large amount of drugs, guns, and money from two locations in the north and northeast areas of the city.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the CPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit seized approximately $51,000 in marijuana, $15,000 in cash and several firearms.

Three people have been arrested and face drug charges.

Police said the investigation remains open.

Anyone with tips of illegal gun or drug activity is asked to contact the department at narcoticstips@columbuspolice.org.