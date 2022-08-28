Suspects wanted in three separate thefts and burglaries over the summer of 2022 in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking to solve a string of unrelated thefts, burglaries, and break-ins over the last few months.

Among the incidents is a man who attempted to pawn a stolen bicycle, a couple involved in a catalytic converter theft, and a man who broke into a home under renovation.

Catalytic converter theft

On June 13 at approximately 8:12 a.m., a man and a woman were reportedly seen on the 900 block of Ebner Street stealing catalytic converters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2071.

A photo of the suspects is below.

Couple wanted under suspicion of stealing catalytic converters.

Home under renovation burglarized

On June 18 at approximately 12 a.m., it was reported a man kicked in the front door of an unoccupied home on the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue, police said.

The man allegedly stole several tools and furniture from inside the home, which was being renovated at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2346.

Video of the suspect kicking down the front door of the home is below.

Attempting to pawn stolen bike

On July 28 at approximately 8 a.m., police reported someone broke into an unattached garage on the 200 block of East Morrill Avenue.

The suspect stole two bicycles and several tools from the building, Columbus police said.

The suspect then attempted to pawn one of the bicycles at a pawn store on the 1900 block of Parsons Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2346.

A photo of the suspect and one of the bicycles is below.

Man suspected of stealing a bicycle and then attempting to pawn it.

Tips for any of these crimes can also be reported to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).