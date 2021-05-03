Columbus Police seeking suspects in fatal July 2020 shooting, vigil assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are seeking information on suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in July 2020, as well as a shooting at a memorial vigil days later for that same victim.

On July 15, 2020, police said Tavion Walker, 20, was killed in an alley near North 4th Street and East 7th Avenue. According to police, Walker met up with several males he knew as friends, but the exact circumstances of the shooting are not known.

Two days later, Walker’s family and friends held a vigil in his memory at Weinland Park. Police said several men walked to the vigil from the area of 4th Street and Summit Street and that when they reached the playground area, they drew handguns and started shooting, hitting four people.

Police believe the same individuals are responsible for both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8177 (TIPS).