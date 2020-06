COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police released photos of suspects wanted in connection with a fire downtown on May 30.

Police said the people are suspected of setting fire to building materials at the State Teachers Retirement System building at 275 East Broad Street sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

Damages are estimated at $500,000.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Fire Investigations Office at 614-645-3011.