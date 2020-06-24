Columbus Police seeking Linden murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Division of Police investigators are looking for the man who they say shot and killed 32-year-old Jermar Watters Monday night in Linden.

MURDER SUSPECT WANTED:



6/22/20@6:52pm-CPD called to E. 17th Ave. (Linden)



32yo Jermar Watters suffered fatal gunshot wound.



Investigation reveals 54yo Kevin Johnson & Watters were involved in an altercation & Johnson shot Watters.



CPD officers say they were called to 1094 E 17th Ave. just before 7 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. Detectives say their investigation revealed Kevin Johnson, 54, and Watters were involved in an fight when Johnson shot Watters. Watters died later Monday night at the hospital.

Police reports say an arrest warrant has been filed for Johnson charging him with murder.

Anyone with information about this incident or Johnson’s whereabouts, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.