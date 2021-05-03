Columbus police seeking help finding suspects in theft at Scioto Downs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft at a casino last month.

According to police, the first suspect stole a man’s cash voucher from a slot machine at Scioto Downs in south Columbus on April 5 at approximately 8:54 p.m.

According to police, the suspect then went outside the casino and got into a black Chevy Avalanche, at which point, the second suspect got out of the truck and went inside the casino.

The second suspect then played $20 on a machine, then cashed out the stolen voucher he allegedly took from the first suspect, police said.

The total of the theft is $1,700.96, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2088.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss