Columbus police seeking help finding suspects in theft at Scioto Downs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft at a casino last month.

According to police, the first suspect stole a man’s cash voucher from a slot machine at Scioto Downs in south Columbus on April 5 at approximately 8:54 p.m.

According to police, the suspect then went outside the casino and got into a black Chevy Avalanche, at which point, the second suspect got out of the truck and went inside the casino.

The second suspect then played $20 on a machine, then cashed out the stolen voucher he allegedly took from the first suspect, police said.

The total of the theft is $1,700.96, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2088.